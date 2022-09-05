88º

Red Hot Chili Peppers coming to Orlando’s Camping World Stadium

Concert scheduled for Sept. 15 at 6:30 p.m.

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

ORLANDO, Fla. – You’d have to be living “Under the Bridge” to not know Red Hot Chili Peppers are coming to Orlando as part of their 2022 World Tour.

The alt rock band is stopping at Camping World Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 6:30 p.m. They will be performing both classic career-spanning hits as well as new music from their latest album, “Unlimited Love.”

Red Hot Chili Peppers will be joined by special guests The Strokes and Thundercat.

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

