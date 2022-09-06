Only comedians in the building: Steve Martin, Martin Short to make Orlando tour stop

ORLANDO, Fla. – You may know these famous funnymen friends from “Three Amigos!” “Father of the Bride,” and most recently, “Only Murders in the Building.”

But critically acclaimed comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short are bringing their punchlines to Orlando as part of their “You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today!” tour.

The pair, who have been touring together since “A Very Stupid Conversation” in 2015, will perform at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Tickets for the event start at $69.50 and go on sale this Friday.

A byproduct of lightning-quick wit and decades worth of chemistry, the show promises to leave audiences laughing as Short and Martin poke fun at Hollywood, celebrity, and of course, themselves.

For more information and to purchase tickets starting Friday, click here.

