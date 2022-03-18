‘Hamilton,’ ‘SIX’ among award-winning shows in Dr. Phillips Center 2022-23 Broadway lineup

Lin-Manuel Miranda in his final performance as Alexander Hamilton on Broadway at The Richard Rogers Theatre in New York City.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Broadway showtunes you’ve been blasting on repeat in your car will soon come to life and find a new sound at the Dr. Phillips Center, which announced its 2022-2023 season lineup Friday.

Critically-acclaimed darlings “Hamilton,” “SIX,” “Tina - The Tina Turner Musical,” “Pretty Woman: The Musical,” “Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird,” “Chicago,” “My Fair Lady,” “Wicked,” “Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show,” and “Beetlejuice” are all hitting the Orlando stage starting in October of this year.

There’s something for everyone, whether you’re ready to jam out to the story of Henry VIII’s six wives as told in a pop-concert format, listen to founding fathers rap in rapture, watch “The West Wing” creator’s interpretation of a classic piece of literature unravel before your eyes or revel in the timeless story of Eliza Doolittle.

Theatre officials also said Broadway in Orlando subscribers will have first access to “Wicked” and “Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show.” Those wanting to renew their subscriptions must do so by Friday, April 15, and Broadway in Orlando subscribers wishing to join the waitlist can learn more by clicking here.

“We are thrilled to be bringing more Broadway shows than ever to Orlando this upcoming season. We appreciate the support and loyalty from our subscribers and look forward to welcoming new audiences to the Dr. Phillips Center,” Susie Krajsa, president of Broadway Across America, said in a news release.

Dr. Phillips Center officials also announced its newest title sponsor, AdventHealth.

“The arts can have a substantial positive impact on the health of our community – body, mind and spirit, which is why AdventHealth is proud to continue our partnership with the Dr. Phillips Center,” Tricia Smith Edris, chief strategy officer for AdventHealth and Dr. Phillips Center board member, said in a news release. “We are all fortunate to have such a magnificent venue that brings extraordinary Broadway productions to Central Florida. We look forward to our continued partnership and supporting the many performers and artists while helping Central Floridians feel whole.”

Find a full breakdown of when each show will run below:

Show Date Options SIX Oct. 4-9, 2022 Hamilton Oct. 26-Nov. 20, 2022 Tina – The Tina Turner Musical Jan. 10-15, 2023 Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show Jan. 20-22, 2023 Season option Wicked Jan. 25-Feb. 12, 2023 Season option Pretty Woman: The Musical Feb. 28-March 5, 2023 Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird March 21-26, 2023 Chicago April 18-23, 2023 My Fair Lady May 9-14, 2023 Beetlejuice June 27-July 2, 2023

For more information, visit the Dr. Phillips Center website.