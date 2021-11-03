Dr. Phillips Center completes construction on new performance theater

ORLANDO, Fla. – There were lots of cheers and excitement Wednesday as leaders announced the official completion of the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Orlando with the debut of a brand-new, world-class theater in January called Steinmetz Hall.

“It’s a wonderful thing for our arts community (and) city county to realize a dream and make it into a reality,” Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said.

On Wednesday, News 6 got its first look inside of Steinmetz Hall, a 1,700-seat acoustic theater. We’re told by Dr. Phillips Center officials this “acoustically perfect concert hall” has many fancy features including chairs that flip and a moving stage.

City leaders said it’s the perfect mecca for upcoming ballets, concerts and performances.

“It’s going to be known all over the country that Orlando has a great performing arts center, better than anybody else,” said Chuck Steinmetz, vice chair of the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts board.

News 6 was there as workers used cranes to install a part of the roof back in 2019. It’s a vision that’s been in place for nearly two decades and leaders soon hope it will be a theatrical home to performers and tourists from all over the world.

Leaders also hope it’ll bring an economic boost to Central Florida.

The 1,700-seat theater will also feature a revolving stage. (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

“Now, we will not only be known for the finest tourism and sports venue(s), but also be known as one of the greatest communities for the arts and cultural attractions,” Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said.

An Orange County resident said he’s happy about these changes, having witnessed the performing arts center expand and transform over the years.

Steinmetz Hall will officially open on Jan. 14 with two weeks of performances where more than 250 artists will come together, including the London Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Grammy-award winner Jennifer Hudson, R&B singer Leon Bridges and country legend Lyle Lovett.