Steinmetz Hall faces another delay, prompting change in upcoming arts season

ORLANDO, Fla. – The second phase of the Doctor Phillips Center for the Performing Arts is facing another opening delay, which is forcing organizations to make changes for the upcoming arts season.

According to a Feb. 18 letter from the Orlando Philharmonic, a change in the completion date of Steinmetz Hall prompted the orchestra to continue their use of the Bob Carr Theater for the opening of their season on Sept. 26.

"We've learned that perfection often requires a little extra time to achieve," Orlando Philharmonic board president Dr. Mary Palmer wrote. "We want you, as our supporter to know that we've made some modifications in the timing of our move to Steinmetz Hall."

Leaders with the organization said they’re hoping to begin performances at their new venue on Nov. 28.

For Steinmetz Hall, the delayed opening is the latest in what's been years of delays.

The venue was first put on hold in 2009 because of a drop in tourist-tax revenue and construction on the project eventually began in March 2017.

According to the Doctor Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, the 1,700 seat theater is scheduled to open in 2020, but a date for the opening has not been set.