Black History Month takes center stage at Dr. Phillips Center

ORLANDO, Fla. – Black History Month is on full display at Dr. Phillip’s Center new Steinmetz Hall over the next few weeks.

A number of free and ticketed events celebrating the cultural and musical touchstones of Black history are being held at the theater.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Find a full list of upcoming events below:

Friday, Feb. 11

Voices of Freedom & Justice: An Evening of Spoken Word

Orlando’s Poet Laureate, Shawn Welcome, and local high school-aged performance poets will present a 90-minute interactive showcase following a weeklong spoken word residency hosted by Welcome. Their performance will detail creative reflections on subjects like justice, self-identity and social issues.

Price: Free

Time: 7 p.m.

Ad

Saturday, Feb. 12

A Night of Love: Featuring Ben Tankard

This master of gospel jazz will take audiences on a journey through “Shine,” his latest album which topped the charts and broke records for two years. In addition to his nine Stellar Awards, Tankard is also a Grammy-nominated artist whose talent in tickling the ivories and souls of music lovers everywhere has earned him titles such as the “Quincy Jones of Gospel” and the “Father of Gospel Jazz.”

Price: From $60

Time: 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 22-Wednesday, Feb. 23

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

The famous African American modern dance troupe is taking to the Orlando stage, adding another place to their impressive resume of performances across 48 states, 71 countries and six continents. The group grew out of a New York City dance studio, opened by Alvin Ailey in 1958 and has since left their mark on the world of American dance.

Ad

Price: TBD

Time: TBD

Sunday, Feb. 27

7th Annual MLK Concert: ‘Promised Land,’ A Gospel/Spiritual Spectacular

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission will present this concert, featuring University of Central Florida gospel, university and women’s choir singers, Orlando Choral Society, Garden Choir, Voci del Coure, performers from Jones and Evans high schools, members of Tuskawilla United Methodist Church and esteemed soprano Naguanda Miller-Nobles.

Price: Free

Time: 6 p.m.

For more information on and to purchase tickets for each of these events, visit the Dr. Phillips Center website.