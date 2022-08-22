Dr. Phillips Center offers adult, youth education classes this fall

The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts offers music, dance, comedy and theater classes for children and adults of all skill levels.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts isn’t just for spectators — it’s also for students.

The theater is offering semester-long classes this fall at its AdventHealth School of the Arts for adults and children alike.

Those of any skill level are welcome to join classes focusing on musical theater, improv comedy, acting, dance, vocal performance and more.

The performing arts center is also accepting applications for auditions to its annual youth production groups, including Quarter Notes, an ensemble of performers ages 11–14 led by artistic director Tim Haines, and Four Counts, the equivalent for performers ages 15-22 led by artistic director Lauren Langa.

The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts offers classes for the entirety of the fall semester. (Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts)

Finalists for both programs will gain access to professional training in musical theater performance, acting and opportunities on stage for up to 9 months from September 2022 to June 2023.

Enrollment for most classes offered closes on Monday, Sept. 5.

For more information on the different classes offered, and their start times and requirements, click here.

