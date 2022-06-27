84º

Dr. Phillips Center receives $250K to pour into educational programs

Rep. Val Demings doled out funds as part of her Community Project Initiative

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Dr. Phillips Center received $250,000 in federal funding for educational programs, theatre officials announced Monday.

U.S. Rep. Val Demings presented the money for the Arts For Every Life education programs, which focus on providing local students with access to arts education.

“We’re grateful to Congresswoman Demings for including the Dr. Phillips Center in the Community Project Funding for District 10,” Chairman Jim Pugh of the Dr. Phillips Center said in a news release. “This funding will support multiple education initiatives and provide the opportunities for students to perform on a professional stage and share their talents with our community and beyond.”

The funding, doled out as part of Demings’ Community Project Initiative, allows the center to cater to the 100,000 individuals participating in programs like Disney musicals in schools, Applause Awards, 6th & Jazz, Project WoW, summer camps, youth theater productions, Four Counts, Quarter Notes and Teen Ambassadors.

To learn more about the educational programs the performing arts center offers, click here.

