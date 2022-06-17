Diversity on display during Dr. Phillips Center’s Juneteenth showcases

A view inside the acoustically perfect Steinmetz Hall at its grand opening in downtown Orlando on Friday, Jan. 14, 2021. The third phase completes the original design of the $613 million performing arts center. (Roberto Gonzalez/AP Images for Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Dr. Phillips Center is putting diversity in the spotlight this Juneteenth.

The Orange County theatre is featuring six months’ worth of showcases and performances highlighting and celebrating African American artists.

[TRENDING: ‘Full liquor dog park:’ Here’s when Pups Pub opens in Orlando | SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens offer flash sale on tickets | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Officials with the performing arts center said there will be various shows, dances and concerts held between June and December 2022 across both the Steinmetz Hall and Alexis & Jim Pugh theaters.

Ad

Find more information about the productions below.

TGaines Entertainment presents R&Bingo

Saturday, June 18, 2022 | Steinmetz Hall | 7 p.m.

The event, which is hosted by comedian The Black Tim Allen, radio host Koiya and DJ Xclusive City, will feature four rounds exploring R&B and hip-hop hits from the 90s to today.

Black Theatre Girl Magic presents Facets of Freedom: Juneteenth Celebration

Sunday, June 19, 2022 | Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater | 6 p.m.

This free event, which moved to this location due to inclement weather, will feature multiple artists bringing Juneteeth to life, including Joyful, Step team RYZE, DJ Jaé, Jarred Armstrong, Veryl Jones and Levi Johnson, bringing all the best parts of community art and artists to you.

Ad

Simmons Enterprise LLC Presents CharlyceMusic: Giving You the Best That I Got: The Anita Baker Experience

Saturday, June 25, 2022 | Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater | 8 p.m.

This tribute show to the singer known for her soulful ballads will feature such classic tunes as, “Giving You the Best That I Got”, “Angel”, “Caught Up in the Rapture” and “Sweet Love.”

ESOR Dance Ensemble presents Our Stories

Sunday, July 3 | Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater | 7 p.m.

Featuring performers from all over the Caribbean, this dance troupe, originally established in 2006, is bringing a slice of Jamaican life to the Central Florida stage, capturing the culture and heritage through music, movements and colorful costumes.

United Back in CommUNITY, Inc. presents Cece Teneal’s ICONS

Saturday, September 17, 2022 | Steinmetz Hall | 7 p.m.

ICONS is a celebration of just that—pioneers who preserved and progressed performing arts in the area. The show will include the Central Florida Community Arts Orchestra and Choir and all proceeds will go toward CFCArts.

Ad

Dr. Phillips Center presents Step Afrika!

Saturday, September 24, 2022 | Steinmetz Hall | 7:30 p.m.

The first professional company devoted to the tradition of stepping and blending various percussive African dance styles is taking part in the Dr. Phillips Center Freedom Series. During the 90-minute performance, all types of dance will be on display, including those from West and South Africa and historical African American fraternities and sororities.

Dr. Phillips Center presents Soweto Gospel Choir: HOPE – It’s Been a Long Time Coming

Saturday, December 17, 2022 | Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater | 4 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

A choir of American and South African artists will sing the struggles for civil rights and social justice in this second Freedom Series production. Through music, this Grammy-Award winning group will detail the complexities and nuances of their countries’ histories.

Ad

To purchase tickets for these shows, visit the Dr. Phillips Center website.