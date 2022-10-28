Celebrate Oktoberfest in November: Hollerbach’s event brings music, folk costumes to Sanford streets

SANFORD, Fla. – After being pushed back due to Hurricane Ian, Hollerbach’s Oktoberfest celebration is returning the first weekend of November.

Hurricane Ian brought historic flooding to many parts of Central Florida, including Sanford. Sections of the riverwalk in downtown Sanford flooded and water from Lake Monroe washed up over the sea wall, across parts of Seminole Boulevard and into parking lots and parks.

The festival will be at Sanford Civic Center and the surrounding streets, providing indoor and outdoor spaces to enjoy Oktoberfest.

The hours will be the following:

Friday, Nov. 4, from 5-10 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 5, from 12-10 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 6, from 12-6 p.m.

Here are the food items guests can enjoy:

Oktoberfest pretzel mit Obazda cheese spread and sweet mustard $6 ($4 without the cheese)

Currywurst mit Pommes - two grilled Weisswursts sliced and topped with curry ketchup, served with fries $14

Wurst mit Pommes - Bratwurst on a Brötchen served with fries and Dijon mustard $8

Pommes - $3

Smoked Turkey Leg - $12

Potato Pancakes - $5

Desserts Lebkuchen $8 Cotton Candy $5 Candied Apples $5



The admission is free, but Festbands can be purchased to load money onto it and buy items at the event. Click here to purchase yours.