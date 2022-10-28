🎵 Win 4 tickets to see All American Rejects at Hard Rock Live Orlando

This News 6 Insider contest rocks.

News 6 wants to give one lucky Insider four tickets to see the All American Rejects at Hard Rock Live Orlando, as well as a dinner for four that same evening. The concert is Friday, Nov. 11, starting at 8 p.m.

“The All-American Rejects have sold over 10 million albums worldwide and helped define a post-emo sound that was the soundtrack of a decade,” according to event organizers.

The band has smash hits “Gives You Hell”, “Dirty Little Secret”, “Move Along”, “Swing, Swing” and “It Ends Tonight.”

The contest runs from Oct. 28 through 11:59 p.m. ET on Nov. 3. You can enter daily to increase your chances of winning.