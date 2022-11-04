Enjoy ‘Art Under the Stars’ at Lake Lily during Maitland Rotary Club’s 46th annual art festival

MAITLAND, Fla. – With its open spaces, nature sounds and close proximity to food, arts and entertainment, Lake Lily stands out as a great place to let day turn to dusk in Central Florida.

While those amenities can normally take you on a walk away from the lake, the Maitland Rotary Club seeks to bring it all together for a weekend of free, family-friendly fun at the 46th Maitland Rotary Arts Festival, “Art Under the Stars.”

The event runs 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13.

More than 130 artists are expected to set up at the festival, displaying and selling art in categories including sculpture, woodworking, pottery, jewelry, leather, glass and more.

Dan L. Hess, chief curator at Art and History Museums Maitland, and Trent Tomengo, humanities professor at Seminole State College of Florida, will serve as the event’s 2022 judges. A total of $14,000 in artist awards will be presented, organizers said.

Student art will also be on display, with awards given last year to students from Orange and Seminole counties.

Organizers recommended that guests park on nearby streets and parking lots, adding Boy Scouts Troop 205 from Maitland will be on hand to help.

Learn more at the art festival’s website.

