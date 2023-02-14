Puppy love: Dogs bring smiles, tail wags to UCF Lake Nona Medical Center

ORLANDO, Fla. – This Valentine’s Day, there was plenty of love to go around at the UCF Lake Nona Medical Center — puppy love that is.

“I think some patients weren’t even aware that it was Valentine’s Day today,” said Med-Surg Manager Barbie Woodsby. “So then having those puppies come in ‘Oh it’s Valentine’s Day’ they do that on every holiday, so it makes the holiday a little more special for them.”

Twelve puppies and their volunteers trotted along the hallways in their Valentine’s Day best to bring smiles to patients and health care providers.

“We are very happy when they come in,” Woodsby said. “We know all the dogs by name, and they put a smile on our face and just kind of break up our day for us and it’s a nice treat when they come in.”

Woodsby said the puppies have a positive impact on their patients’ mental health.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

“You know they’re in the hospital, they’re not feeling well, they’re sick and it’s all about medicine and doctors and what’s wrong with me, and then here comes this happy little puppy up to see them, and it literally just puts a smile on their face and briefly takes them away from that moment,” Woodsby said.

The pups also provide support to families who are there for their loved ones.

“They are just such a welcome addition to, you know, kind of taking away some of the stress and the anxiety that’s associated with not only being a patient, but also the stress that’s also put on the loved ones and the family members that are here,” said Surgical Service Director Jonathan Muniz.

Therapy dog coordinator for Pawfection Dog Training, Ann Diaz, said it’s a rewarding experience seeing her pup brighten someone’s day.

“One patient last week told me she had asked for pain medication before we came in, and I came in with a couple of the other dogs and then she told the nurse, ‘I don’t think I need my pain medication anymore,’” Diaz said.

Diaz said getting the dogs dressed up for holidays is one of the best parts of their visits.

“I was never a dog dresser before I had a therapy dog, but it makes the patients smile so much and make happy comments and brings so much happiness to what we’re doing,” Diaz said.

You can listen to every episode of Florida’s Fourth Estate in the media player below: