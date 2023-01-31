UCF debuts its Big 12 Conference football schedule. Here’s when the Knights play

(Reinhold Matay, Copyright 2013 AP. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

An overview of Brighthouse Stadium (now FBC Mortgage Stadium) during an NCAA college football game between Central Florida and Rutgers on Thursday, November 21, 2013 in Orlando Fla. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The University of Central Florida Knights are charging into 2023.

The Orlando university announced its 2023 football schedule, for the first time as a member of the Big 12 Conference.

UCF will travel to Manhattan, Kansas, for its conference opener against 2022 Big 12 champion Kansas State on Sept. 23 before playing their first Big 12 home game against 2021 Big 12 champion Baylor on Sept. 30.

Throughout the season, UCF is slated to play against other Big 12 Conference teams, like Oklahoma, Cincinnati and Texas Tech, among others.

Find the complete schedule below.

Date Opponent Home game? Aug. 31 Kent State (5-7) Yes Sept. 9 Boise State (10-4) (W Frisco Bowl 35-32 vs. North Texas) No Sept. 16 Villanova (6-5) Yes Sept. 23 Kansas State (10-4) (final No. 4 AP ranking, No. 9 CFP; L Sugar Bowl 45-20 vs. Alabama) No Sept. 30 Baylor (6-7) (L Armed Forces Bowl 30-15 vs. Air Force) Yes Oct. 7 Kansas (6-7) (L Liberty Bowl 55-53 in 3 OT vs. Arkansas) No Oct. 14 Open Date Oct. 21 Oklahoma (6-7) (L Cheez-It Bowl 35-32 vs. Florida State) No Oct. 28 West Virginia (5-7) Yes Nov. 4 Cincinnati (9-4) (L Fenway Bowl 24-7 vs. Louisville) No Nov. 11 Oklahoma State (7-6) (L Guaranteed Rate Bowl 24-17 vs. Wisconsin) Yes Nov. 18 Texas Tech (8-5) (W Texas Bowl 42-25 vs. Ole Miss) No Nov. 25 Houston (8-5) (W Independence Bowl 23-21 vs. Louisiana) Yes Dec. 2 Big 12 Championship Game No

