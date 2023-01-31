UCF debuts its Big 12 Conference football schedule. Here’s when the Knights play

ORLANDO, Fla. – The University of Central Florida Knights are charging into 2023.
The Orlando university announced its 2023 football schedule, for the first time as a member of the Big 12 Conference.
UCF will travel to Manhattan, Kansas, for its conference opener against 2022 Big 12 champion Kansas State on Sept. 23 before playing their first Big 12 home game against 2021 Big 12 champion Baylor on Sept. 30.
Throughout the season, UCF is slated to play against other Big 12 Conference teams, like Oklahoma, Cincinnati and Texas Tech, among others.
Find the complete schedule below.
|Date
|Opponent
|Home game?
|Aug. 31
|Kent State (5-7)
|Yes
|Sept. 9
|Boise State (10-4) (W Frisco Bowl 35-32 vs. North Texas)
|No
|Sept. 16
|Villanova (6-5)
|Yes
|Sept. 23
|Kansas State (10-4) (final No. 4 AP ranking, No. 9 CFP; L Sugar Bowl 45-20 vs. Alabama)
|No
|Sept. 30
|Baylor (6-7) (L Armed Forces Bowl 30-15 vs. Air Force)
|Yes
|Oct. 7
|Kansas (6-7) (L Liberty Bowl 55-53 in 3 OT vs. Arkansas)
|No
|Oct. 14
|Open Date
|Oct. 21
|Oklahoma (6-7) (L Cheez-It Bowl 35-32 vs. Florida State)
|No
|Oct. 28
|West Virginia (5-7)
|Yes
|Nov. 4
|Cincinnati (9-4) (L Fenway Bowl 24-7 vs. Louisville)
|No
|Nov. 11
|Oklahoma State (7-6) (L Guaranteed Rate Bowl 24-17 vs. Wisconsin)
|Yes
|Nov. 18
|Texas Tech (8-5) (W Texas Bowl 42-25 vs. Ole Miss)
|No
|Nov. 25
|Houston (8-5) (W Independence Bowl 23-21 vs. Louisiana)
|Yes
|Dec. 2
|Big 12 Championship Game
|No
