UCF debuts its Big 12 Conference football schedule. Here’s when the Knights play

The 2023 schedule includes matches against Kansas, Oklahoma, other Big 12 Conference teams

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

An overview of Brighthouse Stadium (now FBC Mortgage Stadium) during an NCAA college football game between Central Florida and Rutgers on Thursday, November 21, 2013 in Orlando Fla. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay) (Reinhold Matay, Copyright 2013 AP. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The University of Central Florida Knights are charging into 2023.

The Orlando university announced its 2023 football schedule, for the first time as a member of the Big 12 Conference.

UCF will travel to Manhattan, Kansas, for its conference opener against 2022 Big 12 champion Kansas State on Sept. 23 before playing their first Big 12 home game against 2021 Big 12 champion Baylor on Sept. 30.

Throughout the season, UCF is slated to play against other Big 12 Conference teams, like Oklahoma, Cincinnati and Texas Tech, among others.

Find the complete schedule below.

DateOpponentHome game?
Aug. 31Kent State (5-7)Yes
Sept. 9Boise State (10-4) (W Frisco Bowl 35-32 vs. North Texas)No
Sept. 16Villanova (6-5)Yes
Sept. 23Kansas State (10-4) (final No. 4 AP ranking, No. 9 CFP; L Sugar Bowl 45-20 vs. Alabama)No
Sept. 30Baylor (6-7) (L Armed Forces Bowl 30-15 vs. Air Force)Yes
Oct. 7Kansas (6-7) (L Liberty Bowl 55-53 in 3 OT vs. Arkansas)No
Oct. 14Open Date
Oct. 21Oklahoma (6-7) (L Cheez-It Bowl 35-32 vs. Florida State)No
Oct. 28West Virginia (5-7)Yes
Nov. 4Cincinnati (9-4) (L Fenway Bowl 24-7 vs. Louisville)No
Nov. 11Oklahoma State (7-6) (L Guaranteed Rate Bowl 24-17 vs. Wisconsin)Yes
Nov. 18Texas Tech (8-5) (W Texas Bowl 42-25 vs. Ole Miss)No
Nov. 25Houston (8-5) (W Independence Bowl 23-21 vs. Louisiana)Yes
Dec. 2Big 12 Championship GameNo

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

