64º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

How UCF is addressing the nurse shortage

Justin Warmoth joins UCF dean on ‘The Weekly’

Justin Warmoth, Anchor

Tags: Weekly, The Weekly, UCF, University Of Central Florida, Health, Medicine, Nursing

ORLANDO, Fla. – The U.S. has been facing a nurse shortage for years, but the problem only got worse during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Florida alone is projected to have a shortage of 59,100 registered nurses and licensed practical nurses by 2035, according to a report by the Florida Hospital Association.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Mary Lou Sole, the dean of UCF’s College of Nursing, joined anchor Justin Warmoth on “The Weekly” to explain the new strategies being considered to combat this critical shortfall, including partnering with local health care facilities.

“We know that Central Florida’s growing,” Sole said. “We’re trying to partner with our health care facilities on how we can educate more nurses and more faculty to teach those nurses and then keep everybody engaged and retained once they’re hired at the facilities. It’s so important to address Central Florida and Florida as a whole.”

Job dissatisfaction, burnout and other opportunities — like travel nursing — have all been factors leading to nurses leaving their positions.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

You can listen to every episode of Florida’s Fourth Estate in the media player below:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Justin Warmoth joined News 6 in February 2013 as our Brevard County reporter. In March of 2016, after anchoring the weekend mornings since August of 2015, Justin was promoted to weekday morning anchor. You can catch him Monday through Friday mornings from 5-7 a.m. and at noon.

email