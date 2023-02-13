City of New Smyrna Beach, FEMA, working to elevate flood-prone homes

NEW SYMRNA BEACH, Fla. – The City of New Smyrna Beach will be elevating nine homes in flood-prone areas to avoid damage.

As part of the FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, the single-family homes will be elevated above the 100-year floodplain, according to a news release.

The homes being elevated include three homes on Goodwin Avenue, three on Sunset Drive, and three homes between Osceola Avenue and 2nd Avenue in Central Beach.

“The selection process is time-consuming, and relies upon the interest of the property owner,” said New Smyrna Beach city engineer Kyle Fegley.

Through the grant, FEMA will pay for 75% of the home repairs, with the remaining cost being split between the city and the homeowner, the release said.

For more information on applying for the grant, county officials will host a public meeting at the Emergency Operations Center in Daytona Beach, Feb. 22.

To learn more, you can contact Kyle Fegley at kfegley@cityofnsb.com or call him at 386-410-2835.

