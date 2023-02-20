Orlando man crashes stolen car while fleeing from Melbourne police, officers say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – An Orlando man was arrested Friday in Melbourne after crashing a stolen car into another vehicle during a chase with police, according to law enforcement.

According to police, officers were called to the Harvard Circle apartment complex after reports of individuals pulling on resident car doors.

When officers got to the apartments, they saw a red Hyundai Elantra speed toward the entrance of the complex, according to an arrest affidavit. Officers tried to stop the Elantra, and the driver accelerated and tried to get away, the report said.

During the pursuit, the driver, 19-year-old Khyree Henderson, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into another car, police said.

Henderson then tried to run away from officers, but later complied and was taken into custody, according to the report.

According to the arrest affidavit, police discovered the car Henderson was driving had been stolen and after contacting the owner of the car, they arrested him on burglary charges.

Henderson told police he and his friends were driving in Melbourne when they saw the Elantra parked on the road with the front door open and the center column around the ignition punched out and attempted to start the vehicle using a technique he saw on TikTok, according to the affidavit.

When asked why he ran from police, Henderson told officers he was “discombobulated” by the lights and did not mean to run away from officers, police said.

Upon searching the vehicle, officers found a black pry bar tucked in between the cushions of the driver’s seat, according to the report.

Henderson is facing multiple charges, including feeling arrest, grand theft of a motor vehicle and reckless driving.

He is currently being held in the Brevard County Jail on a $23,250 bond.

