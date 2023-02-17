Brevard County road closures expected as Brightline continues rail construction

Here’s your first look at new Brightline station at Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. – Road closures are expected this month in Brevard County as Brightline continues construction of its higher-speed rail line from Miami to Orlando International Airport.

In Melbourne, two railroad crossings will be closed through February, shutting down the road in that area.

Starting this Friday, the railroad crossing at Eau Gallie Boulevard west of U.S. 1 will be closed through Monday, Feb. 27.

Motorists will be detoured as a result:

Eastbound Eau Gallie Boulevard traffic will travel south on Apollo Boulevard to Sarno Road, travel east on Sarno Road to U.S. 1 and travel north on U.S. 1 to Eau Gallie Boulevard.

Westbound Eau Gallie Boulevard traffic will travel south on U.S. 1 to Sarno Road, travel west on Sarno Road to Apollo Boulevard and travel north on Apollo Boulevard to Eau Gallie Boulevard.

Prospect Avenue is also closed at the railroad crossing west of U.S. 1 and will stay that way throughout the month and until the work is finished.

Motorists will also be detoured as a result:

Eastbound Prospect Avenue traffic will be directed to Stone Street, travel south on Stone Street to WH Jackson Street, travel east on WH Jackson Street to U.S. 1 and travel north on U.S. 1 to access Prospect Avenue.

Westbound Prospect Avenue traffic will be directed to U.S. 1, travel south on U.S. 1 to WH Jackson Street, travel west on WH Jackson Street to Stone Street and travel north on Stone Street to access Prospect Avenue.

Also next week — from 10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, to 5 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 24 — westbound State Road 528 will be closed from Interstate 95 to Industry Road as crews install a new overhead sign cantilever.

Westbound Beachline Expressway/SR-528 traffic will be directed to exit at Industry Road (Exit 45A), travel south on Industry Road to Clearlake Road/SR-524, travel west on SR-524 to I-95 and travel north on I-95 to access Westbound Beachline Expressway/SR-528.

More construction information is available on the Brightline website.

