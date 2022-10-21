Brightline begins high-speed testing along Treasure Coast

TREASURE COAST, Fla. – Brightline will begin testing trains at maximum speeds of 110 mph beginning Friday through the weekend in preparation for opening to Orlando in 2023.

The first phase of high-speed testing will continue over a six-week period along an 11-mile section of railroad tracks throughout Martin and St. Lucie counties.

According to Brightline, testing will be occurring in phases along the 129-mile rail corridor between West Palm Beach and Cocoa, through Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River and Brevard counties.

The first phase will incorporate flaggers and law enforcement at the following crossings:

St. Lucie County

Midway Road (CR 712)

Walton Road

Riverview Drive

Martin County

County Line Road

Skyline Drive (CR 722)

Pitchford Landing

Jensen Beach Boulevard (SR 707A)

“This testing serves as a critical reminder to the public to be safe around active railroad tracks and obey all traffic laws. Never stop on the tracks, don’t drive around crossing gates and only cross tracks at a designated railroad crossing,” said Joe Meade, director of safety at Brightline.

Brightline urges drivers, pedestrians and cyclists to be aware that rail traffic runs in both directions during testing and may result in possible traffic delays.

You can sign up for Brightline text alerts for the latest information on high-speed testing schedules in your area by texting “RR110″ to 888-384-0037 .

You can find more information about Brightline Florida expansion plans by clicking here.

With the higher speed railroad beginning test runs of 79 mph in Central Florida, Brightline and police are asking the public to be careful when approaching crossings.

