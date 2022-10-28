Brightline continues high-speed testing through Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brightline will begin high-speed train testing in northern Brevard County beginning Saturday in preparation for its extension to Orlando next year.

Testing will begin at 6 a.m. Oct. 29, and continue until 6 p.m. Nov. 5, with trains currently traveling at 79 mph and later increasing in speed to 110 mph in early 2023.

According to Brightline, work known as signal and track cutover will be conducted to integrate a new second railroad track into the existing corridor along a 13-mile section of track spanning 18 railroad crossings.

This testing will incorporate flaggers and law enforcement at the following crossings:

Sharpes

Camp Road

Canaveral Groves Boulevard

City Point

Cross Road

Cocoa

Cidco Road

Beau Gest

Michigan Avenue

Dixon Boulevard

West Highland

Peachtree Street

King St. – State Road 520

Rosa L. Jones Boulevard (Poinsett Drive)

Rockledge

Barton Boulevard

Eyster Boulevard

Rinker Way

Gus Hipp Boulevard

Barnes Boulevard (State Road 502)

Carver Road

Ansin Road

“Safety around railroad tracks starts with the way in which people interact with the railroad,” said Katie Mitzner, director of public affairs at Brightline. “We are reminding the public — pedestrians, motorists and cyclists — to be vigilant about rail safety. Never drive around crossing gates, don’t try to beat a train, always stay off the tracks and only cross at a designated crossing. The safety message is simple: look, listen, live.”

Brightline warns drivers, pedestrians and cyclists that once the second track is commissioned, rail traffic could run on both tracks.

