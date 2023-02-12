Deadline looms for residents of 4 Central Florida counties to ask for FEMA assistance after Nicole

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – After Hurricane Nicole lashed Central Florida, primarily its coastal communities, the deadline is Monday, Feb. 13, for residents in Volusia, Brevard, Flagler and Lake counties to apply for FEMA assistance.

The assistance applies to county residents who saw property damage to their homes from Nicole.

According to FEMA, residents who wish to apply can do so in four ways: You can apply online at disasterassistance.gov, download the FEMA app, call the FEMA hotline at 1-800-621-3362 or drop by a local disaster recovery center.

“All of the time you’re going to get a call from a number that you don’t recognize, so please check your messages, check your disasterassistance.gov website to see where we are in the process,” FEMA Spokeswoman Kim Fuller said. “Anyone who has damage, even if you have insurance, you can apply for FEMA assistance.”

This comes after Volusia County leaders deemed several condos and buildings unsafe following Nicole. The storm also tore up dunes on the coast, bringing water right to the base of many buildings.

Gary Rudolph, an Army veteran, lives in Deltona and said he and his wife saw damage after hurricanes Ian and Nicole.

“Been here 36 years and never seen anything like it,” Rudolph said.

He and his wife live on Regent Drive in Volusia County. Rudolph said they’re still bouncing back.

“We’re just now getting our backyard somewhat back. It was a mess back there,” he said. “It was totally under water. It was a foot and a half up my back wall.”

Gary Rudolph is like many in Volusia county who plan to apply for FEMA assistance ahead of the Monday deadline.

Learn more and apply at disasterassistance.gov.

