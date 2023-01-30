FEMA relief for Hurricane Nicole nears deadline

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you still need to apply for FEMA disaster assistance, the deadline is approaching fast.

Those affected by Hurricane Nicole have about two weeks to receive disaster-related aid. Residents who have had property damage and are from counties such as Brevard, Flagler, St. Johns, Lake, Putnam or Volusia are encouraged to apply before the deadline on Monday, Feb. 13.

[TRENDING: Man injured when car crashes into pond at Alafaya Trail, SR-408 in Orange County | Newborn found abandoned in Florida | Become a News 6 Insider]

When applying for assistance, applicants will be offered low-interest loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration. The deadline to apply is also Feb. 13.

FEMA disaster assistance can cover a multitude of costs such as rent, hotel reimbursement costs, property damage, personal property damage and child care.

Floridians who have insurance are still urged to apply, as FEMA assistance provides more than just damage and loss coverage. The federally funded program aims to provide assistance covering the basic necessities for those who don’t have insurance or lack sufficient insurance that can cover such needs.

Hurricane Nicole severely damaged much of Central Florida, leaving areas with severe coastal erosion, major floods, and destroyed homes and infrastructure.

Those affected by Hurricane Nicole are able to apply for FEMA assistance by downloading the FEMA app for free.

To fill out an application, you can also visit the disaster assistance website or call FEMA at 800-621-3362.

You may also find a disaster recovery center near you to apply.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: