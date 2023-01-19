Flagler County will receive $17M for coastal erosion caused by hurricanes Ian, Nicole

After a little over a month of waiting, Flagler County is now seeing the relief funds that were promised by Gov. Ron DeSantis to support beach recovery after Florida was devastated during this past hurricane season.

[TRENDING: Why are some streetlights turning purple across Central Florida? | Flagler Beach woman hit by car was trying to break up a fight, police say | Become a News 6 Insider]

After Hurricane Nicole, DeSantis came down to assess the damage on Florida beaches, especially the dunes. From seeing the extensive damage throughout Florida, he deemed it important to provide relief for 16 counties.

With the $100 million allotted from the state to support beach nourishment, Flagler County was awarded $17 million of the fund, which was much needed after Hurricane Nicole worsened the damages caused by Hurricane Ian.

Out of 16 counties that have been deemed to receive money, Flagler was the third highest on the list with Volusia and Lee ahead of them.

“I am thankful for the support and leadership of Governor DeSantis and the Florida Legislature to accelerate restoration and further protect these impacted communities from future storm events,” said Department of Enviromental Protection Secretary, Shawn Hamilton.

In addition to the total fund of $100 million, there was also $20 million awarded by the state this past November to help local governments to immediately place sand where it is most needed to avoid major damage to infrastructure. From that $20 million, Flagler received $5 million from the FDEP.

Desantis was in Volusia County Wednesday to announce that it will receive a significant share of $37.6 million for beach erosion projects.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: