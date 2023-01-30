1 arrested, 1 on the run after stolen vehicle found along I-95 in Palm Coast

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler deputies said there was a heavy law enforcement presence along Interstate 95 on Monday after a stolen vehicle was found in Palm Coast.

According to the sheriff’s office, law enforcement showed up along southbound I-95 near Palm Coast Parkway following the theft.

[TRENDING: Man injured when car crashes into pond at Alafaya Trail, SR-408 in Orange County | Newborn found abandoned in Florida | Become a News 6 Insider]

There is heavy law enforcement presence along I-95 SB near Palm Coast Parkway. Please use caution in the area. pic.twitter.com/Iz9Y72qSLh — FlaglerSheriff (@FlaglerSheriff) January 30, 2023

Deputies said that two people fled from the stolen vehicle near the Days Inn along Garden Street North in Palm Coast.

A female was eventually taken into custody, and deputies are still trying to find a male, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies added he may have fled into the woods near the highway.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: