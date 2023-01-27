Law enforcement swarms home in Orlando’s Parramore neighborhood after chase

A large contingent of Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Orlando police are in the area of South Lee Avenue and West South Street in Parramore.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A large law enforcement presence swarmed an Orlando neighborhood Friday afternoon after a chase.

According to the sheriff’s office, witnesses said they saw a man hit a woman and force her into a white van in the 9800 block of International Drive.

Deputies said they spotted the van which drove off. Deputies pursued the van, believing there was a kidnapping victim inside.

Investigators said the chase ended when the van hit a fence at a home near West South Street and South Lee Avenue. After the crash, deputies said one person bailed out of the van and was arrested. No one else was found in the van. Deputies said it is not clear whether there was ever a kidnapping victim.

The person who bailed from the van is wanted on an outstanding warrant for a carjacking in another jurisdiction, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies could not say what charges they may face following Friday’s chase.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as soon as it becomes available.

