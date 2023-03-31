Sentencing set for man accused in deadly 2019 shooting outside Orlando nightclub

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An accused killer faces sentencing Monday after pleading no contest in the 2019 shooting death of a 22-year-old man outside an Orlando nightclub, according to court records.

Notier Misael Gomez, 30, is set to face a judge at 9:30 a.m. following his plea to a charge of manslaughter with a firearm. According to the plea agreement, Gomez could face an eight-year sentence with credit for time served.

This comes more than four years after the Jan. 26, 2019 shooting outside of Club Lit. Investigators said Keveon Smith was outside the club when another man attacked him. Smith ran, but police said three people shot at him.

Smith was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died while two other victims survived, police said.

Gomez was tracked down months later in Tennessee before he was extradited to Orange County that May. He has been held in jail ever since.

Before his plea, Gomez faced charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

Deadly club shooting suspect is in jail with no bond.

