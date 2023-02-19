‘It should be easier:’ Travelers wait hours in line to rent cars at Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. – Travelers heading to Orlando over the weekend were greeted by lengthy queues from several rental car companies at Orlando International Airport.

Lashon McAllister and her friends were in town from Baltimore to celebrate her birthday, but instead of rushing into the festivities, they waited in long lines to get their rental car.

“It is a horrible way to start my birthday trip,” McAllister said. “I’ve got anxiety, I’m ready to go I want to leave here.”

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

McAllister said it wasn’t the first time she’s run into this problem at MCO.

“It’s not good, we gotta do better,” McAllister said. “These lines are terrible. We gotta do better.”

Gerald Glenn and his wife traveled from Utah. They also said the entire rental car experience has been a nightmare.

“It probably took me an hour and right now the line is probably two hours and they don’t have enough help and they spend a long, long time,” Glenn said. “It’s just not very automated.”

Glenn said they was able to get the car they paid for, but they weren’t offered an explanation as to why the line was so long.

“They didn’t say anything to me, the one right after me they apologized for the long delay, just a short ‘Sorry about the delay’ kind of thing and went on their way,” Glenn said.

Glenn said he and other customers agree, getting a rental car has become a huge hassle in recent years.

“It should be easier,” Glenn said. “And I heard people in line saying, ‘You know, we used to get car rentals so easy,’ and now it’s like this big, major process.”

News 6 has reached out to several rental car companies operating at MCO which were experiencing long lines over the weekend. We have also reached out to MCO for comment.

This article will be updated if we hear back.

You can listen to every episode of Florida’s Fourth Estate in the media player below: