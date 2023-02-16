Ahoy, me hearties! Pirate Costume Bash and Festival coming to Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Join your fellow pirates at the rollicking Pirate Costume Bash and Festival this weekend in Brevard County.

The free event starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday in the Melbourne’s music-filled Squid Lips.

2022 Pirate Costume Bash & Festival (Mad Hatter Promotions)

Though there is no treasure to find, enjoy the return of the Skydiving Pirates, an air sports parachute team.

Guests also have other activities to look out for like:

● Costume contests

● Multiple door prizes

● Brevard County’s best local restaurants

Expect to dance the night away with live performances from award-winning musicians like Buck Barefoot Band and Panama Band.

2022 Pirate Costume Bash & Festival (Mad Hatter Promotions)

Admission to the festival and parking are free.

Half of the proceeds earned from the event are going to benefit the National Kidney Foundation of Florida.

