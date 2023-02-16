Video: Massive fire burns thousands of pots at Osceola County nursery

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A massive fire scorched acres of plastic pots Thursday morning at a nursery in Osceola County, officials said.

The fire broke out around 2 a.m. at Nursery Supplies Inc. on Avenue A, north of Poinciana High School near Kissimmee.

An Osceola fire official said at least 2 acres of pallets holding thousands of plastic pots were ablaze. Crews were stationed to slow the fire, but because of the area and the product burning there were many challenges, the official said.

The Orange County hazmat team monitored air quality, but no evacuations of nearby homes or businesses were ordered.

No one was injured in the fire.

Earlier, video from Sky 6 (see below) showed flames and large plumes of smoke shooting into the sky, with several fire trucks nearby.

The School District of Osceola County said Thursday morning that there were no schedule changes at Poinciana High because of the nearby fire.

“Our safety and security team is aware and is closely monitoring the situation,” a district representative said in an email to News 6.

No major roadways, including U.S. 17-92 and Poinciana Boulevard, were affected by the fire.

Check back for updates.

Our view from S. Poinciana Blvd. You can see the amount of smoke coming from the fire @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/thQdsEvSXQ — Ezzy Castro (@EzzyCastro) February 16, 2023