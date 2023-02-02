Ormond Beach festival showcases over 80 artists, live music and more

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Ormond Beach MainStreet and the Ormond Beach Arts District is hosting the 9th annual Granada Grand Festival of the Arts this weekend.

Over 80 artists are gathering along New Britain Avenue from Beach Street to Ridgewood Avenue, showcasing their hard work during the festival on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

[TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN: SpaceX early morning rocket launch from Kennedy Space Center | Florida 16-year-old student’s life changed by mystery illness; family seeks help | Become a News 6 Insider]

Many of the artists participating are locals, so this gives attendees a chance to get to know people in their community.

This is a free event that gives guests plenty of opportunities to have a hands-on approach to different mediums of art as well.

The family-friendly festival will feature live music, local food stops, and even a kid’s zone loaded with fun-filled games, art projects, face painting, and bounce house.

Map of the location of the Granada Grand Festival of the Arts. (Granada Grand Festival of the Arts)

For those wanting to dabble in art, there will also be several live demonstrations from various artists throughout the festival.

[SIGN UP! Get the Central Florida Happenings newsletter here | Check out more Central Florida Happenings]

Additionally, spectators are able to vote for one of eight professional artists participating in a competition called the “ArtHaus Chalk Art Competition.” In this matchup, each artist will have seven hours to complete a mini-masterpiece. All the proceeds collected from this competition go toward educational art programs at ArtHaus.

For more information, check out their website.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: