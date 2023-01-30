Orlando Taco & Margarita Festival kicks off spec-taco-ular weekend

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Ready to fiesta, party and tango?

The Orlando Taco and Margarita Festival returns to the Camping World Stadium to guac your weekend on Saturday, Feb. 4. The festival will take place from 12 to 5 p.m.

The festival will be offering various unique and savory tacos and margaritas from local vendors, food trucks and taquerias across Central Florida.

Local businesses such as El Pollo Gordo, Solita Tacos, The Dancing Empanada, Casas Frida Street Tacos and East Coast Tacos will be featured at the festival. The Taste of Chevere, Normad’s Street Tacos and Chill In Tacos Ice Cream Taqueria will also showcasing top menu choices at the festival.

Tacos will priced at $5 and include dishes such as a “Bacalaito” taco, which features deep-fried codfish made with Puerto Rican herbs and spices. An “Alcapurria” taco will also be showcased featuring sofrito, a seasoned tomato sauce, yucca and plantains stuffed with picadillo.

Festivalgoers can expect other delectable menu items such as the “Birria” taco, which contains braised beef with Oaxaca cheese, a mellow yet soft cheese made from cow’s milk. Another taco, “Chicken Vampiro,” consists of a soft tortilla grilled until crunchy.

Additional tacos will be comprised of chorizo, a type of seasoned pork, chicken Mango, BBQ chicken and cheesesteak. Mexican street corn, also known as elote, and a variety of other options for empanadas will also be available for attendees.

The festival will also include a live mariachi band, an ax throwing and taco eating competition, live wrestling and entertainment, face painting for children and more than 50 community art and craft vendors.

Parking for the event is free, while tickets for entry remain on sale from Monday to Saturday.

General admission tickets are priced between $12 to $20. VIP admission tickets are priced between $79 to $99 for access to the VIP lounge and a taco bar, as well as early admission starting at 11 a.m.

Children under the age of 12 can enter for free.

Click here to purchase tickets for the festival or visit the Camping World Stadium website for more information.

