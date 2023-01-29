Annual Zora! Festival spells out good time in Eatonville

Daily prep work being done for the annual Zora! Fest in Eatonville, pictured Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023.

EATONVILLE, Fla. – If you missed the annual Zora! Festival this weekend in historic Eatonville — filled with culture, great food, music, vendors and shopping — you missed a great time.

Karemah Manselle said her friends and family had to attend.

“We’re shopping, we’re helping to support Black business, we’re listening to music, just enjoying the culture and the community,” Manselle said. “The festival means a celebration of community, a celebration of Black history and a celebration of the life and work of Zora Neale Hurston.”

The 34th annual Zora! Festival of the Arts recognizes the history of Eatonville and the cultural contributions people of African ancestry have made to the country and to the world.

It also paid tribute to the life and work of famed author Zora Neale Hurston.

“I’m here for the culture. As a small local crafter, I think supporting locally is best for our community,” said Angel Lukins, who owns Halo Candle and Crowned Scents.

As a business owner, Lunkins said she appreciated the support.

“Definitely returning customers, networking here,” she said.

Organizers said this event was expected to bring out more than 6,000 people. According to them, the popular annual festival attracts people from all over to historic Eatonville.

“What this is, is a cosmopolitan setting where the world comes to Eatonville and that means you have the opportunity to enjoy the world,” N.Y. Nathiri said. She’s the executive director of the Association to Preserve the Eatonville Community, Inc.

“We have mayors and council members and other elected officials from Africa, Haiti, South America, Canada,” said Johnny Ford, who attended the festival. He’s the President of the World Conference of Mayors.

Read more about the Zora! Festival and its events this year by clicking here.

