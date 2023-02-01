EPCOT: Performance lineup announced for Garden Rocks Concert Series

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World has announced the concert lineup for its upcoming Garden Rocks Concert Series.
The performances will be taking place at the America Gardens Theatre during the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival. Beginning March 1, guests attending the event will see colorful flowers and gardens, live entertainment, Orange Bird-inspired merchandise and food at more than 15 outdoor kitchens.
[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
“Garden Rocks features internationally recognized artists performing Friday-Monday and showcases local Orlando talent on Tuesday-Thursday at the America Gardens Theater,” Disney explained on its blog. “The series is jam-packed with talent from returning favorites like The Pointer Sisters, Simple Plan, and the Plain White T’s, along with fresh talent like legacy guitarist AJ Croce and GRAMMY award-winning Switchfoot.”
Beginning Feb. 9, guests can secure their spot for these performances with a Garden Rocks Dining Package.
See the lineup of artists and dates below.
- March 3-4: Journey fmr. lead vocalist Steve Augeri
- March 5-6: Daughtry
- March 10-11: Tommy DeCarlo
- March 12-13: Smash Mouth
- March 17-18: Mike DelGuidice
- March 19-20: Blue Oyster Cult
- March 24-25: Berlin
- March 26-27: The Pointer Sisters
- March 31: Luis Figueroa
- April 1-2: Piso 21
- April 3: TBD
- April 7-8: Starship feat. Mickey Thomas
- April 9-10: Don Felder, formerly of the Eagles
- April 16-17: Switchfoot
- April 21-22: A Flock of Seagulls
- April 23-24: Jo Dee Messina
- April 28-29: Ambrosia with Peter Beckett, The Voice Of Player
- April 30, May 1: Kool and the Gang
- May 5-8: Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone
- May 12-15: The Orchestra starring fmr. members of Electric Light Orchestra
- May 19-20: A.J. Croce, Croce Plays Croce
- May 21-22: Casting Crowns
- May 26-27: Jason Scheff, longtime lead singer of Chicago
- May 28-29: Rick Springfield
- June 2-5: Plain White T’s
- June 9-10: The Spinners
- June 11-12: The Commodores
- June 16-17: Vertical Horizon
- June 18-19: Tony Orlando
- June 23-26: Simple Plan
- June 30, July 1: Living Colour
- July 2-3: Wang Chung
More details about the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival will be announced in the future.
Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.