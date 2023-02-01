EPCOT: Performance lineup announced for Garden Rocks Concert Series

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World has announced the concert lineup for its upcoming Garden Rocks Concert Series.

The performances will be taking place at the America Gardens Theatre during the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival. Beginning March 1, guests attending the event will see colorful flowers and gardens, live entertainment, Orange Bird-inspired merchandise and food at more than 15 outdoor kitchens.

“Garden Rocks features internationally recognized artists performing Friday-Monday and showcases local Orlando talent on Tuesday-Thursday at the America Gardens Theater,” Disney explained on its blog. “The series is jam-packed with talent from returning favorites like The Pointer Sisters, Simple Plan, and the Plain White T’s, along with fresh talent like legacy guitarist AJ Croce and GRAMMY award-winning Switchfoot.”

Beginning Feb. 9, guests can secure their spot for these performances with a Garden Rocks Dining Package.

See the lineup of artists and dates below.

March 3-4: Journey fmr. lead vocalist Steve Augeri

March 5-6: Daughtry

March 10-11: Tommy DeCarlo

March 12-13: Smash Mouth

March 17-18: Mike DelGuidice

March 19-20: Blue Oyster Cult

March 24-25: Berlin

March 26-27: The Pointer Sisters

March 31: Luis Figueroa

April 1-2: Piso 21

April 3: TBD

April 7-8: Starship feat. Mickey Thomas

April 9-10: Don Felder, formerly of the Eagles

April 16-17: Switchfoot

April 21-22: A Flock of Seagulls

April 23-24: Jo Dee Messina

April 28-29: Ambrosia with Peter Beckett, The Voice Of Player

April 30, May 1: Kool and the Gang

May 5-8: Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone

May 12-15: The Orchestra starring fmr. members of Electric Light Orchestra

May 19-20: A.J. Croce, Croce Plays Croce

May 21-22: Casting Crowns

May 26-27: Jason Scheff, longtime lead singer of Chicago

May 28-29: Rick Springfield

June 2-5: Plain White T’s

June 9-10: The Spinners

June 11-12: The Commodores

June 16-17: Vertical Horizon

June 18-19: Tony Orlando

June 23-26: Simple Plan

June 30, July 1: Living Colour

July 2-3: Wang Chung

More details about the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival will be announced in the future.

