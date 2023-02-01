80º

Theme Parks

Going green: Disney PhotoPass photographers sport new outfits

Outfit fabric made up of recycled material

Landon McReynolds, Producer

Tags: Walt Disney World, Disney World, Theme Parks
Disney PhotoPass Photographers Go Green with new Costumes (Disney)

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World is making it easier to find a photographer across its four theme parks.

Beginning Wednesday, PhotoPass photographers will be sporting bright green environmentally friendly shirts.

The shirt fabric, which is made up of recycled material, is designed to control moisture and protect cast members working under the hot Florida sunshine.

“Sustainability and environmental consciousness are major focuses of all design work for cast member costumes,” said Josh, Costume Designer for Disney Live Entertainment. “We’re always looking for new practices and technologies that go the extra mile towards reducing our environmental footprint.”

