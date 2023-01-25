Disney’s Roundup Rodeo BBQ gets opening date, foods revealed

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World announced on Wednesday that its new Toy Story themed family-style restaurant, Roundup Rodeo BBQ, will officially open on March 23.

The restaurant, currently under construction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, brings to life the stories, characters and heart from the award-winning Disney Pixar “Toy Story” films. It is a place where guests shrink to the size of a toy and feel like they have stepped into a clever, whimsical world filled with beloved playthings.

Roundup Rodeo BBQ will open in Spring 2023 (Disney)

“We are thrilled to work with our partners at Disney Pixar Animation Studios to create this unforgettable dining experience that blends great food, storytelling and whimsy,” said Ben van Beusekom, senior artisan specialist with Walt Disney Imagineering. “A visit to this special place is a must for Toy Story fans who have come to love Andy and his toys as much as we do.”

Prospector’s Homemade Cheddar Biscuits served with sweet pepper jelly (Disney)

Offering the same menu at both lunch and dinner, Roundup Rodeo BBQ will serve up a variety of delicious foods including scratch-made cheddar biscuits, fresh salads, delicious house-smoked meats including fall-off-the-bone tender pork ribs, BBQ fixings including baked beans, fried pickles, grilled corn-on-the-cob and so much more.

Gruff’s Peach-Strawberry Pie, Goat’s Apple Pie, Cupcake à la Forky, Lemon and Blueberry Cheesecake and Billy’s Chocolate Silk Pie (Disney)

For a sweet ending, guests can dig into dreamy desserts including a Cupcake à la Forky, chocolate silk pie, apple or peach-strawberry pie and lemon and blueberry cheesecake.

Disney said the restaurant will be serving up an assortment of craft cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages that pay homage to classic backyard picnic beverages and the flavors of childhood.

Chocolate with a Grown-up Twist, Snake Eye Margarita and Rum Punch (Disney)

Walt Disney World said dining reservations are required to experience Roundup Rodeo BBQ and can be made through the My Disney Experience app. Reservation dates will be announced in the future.

