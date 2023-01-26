Disney Springs to introduce new family-friendly Kids Club

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Saturday mornings at Disney Springs are about to get a little more lively with the addition of a new family-friendly Kids Club.

On Thursday, the resort said the Disney Springs Kids Club will bring brand-new entertainment offerings designed for the whole family to enjoy together.

“Our entertainment team has been hard at work curating a lineup of high-energy, engaging performers to get the whole family up on their feet, moving and grooving,” Disney explained on its blog. “These unique, family-friendly acts will vary each week, and new entertainment will frequently be added to the lineup.”

The new Kids Club will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 28 at Waterview Park, which is located between The BOATHOUSE and Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar.

On the first day, families will hear the familiar tunes of Wassalou, the Afropop band from Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park.

In addition to the music, families can take part in games, singalongs and so much more.

