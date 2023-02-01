Disney makes $500K donation to help with local conservation efforts

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World is continuing its efforts to make a difference in the Central Florida community.

Early Monday at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, the company announced it would be donating $500,000 to five local conservation organizations. These grant recipients include Conservation Florida, Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation, The Nature Conservancy, Trout Lake Nature Center and the Wekiva Wilderness Trust.

[TRENDING: Boy undergoes emergency 9-hour brain surgery during vacation in Orlando | Wild Florida workers shoot, kill white rhino after it escapes its enclosure | Become a News 6 Insider]

“For nearly a century, we as a company have taken action to protect the people, places and wildlife around us. I could not be more excited about the positive impact these Disney Grants will have on Central Florida and all who call it home,” said Dr. Mark Penning, vice president of Disney’s Animals, Science and Environment.

The company said each of these organizations will receive $100,000 and will take that money to use on individual projects including land protection initiatives, ensuring healthy tree canopy coverage in underserved communities and finding solutions to clean drinking water.

Disney’s Commitment to Conservation Expands with $500,000 Donation to Florida Organizations (Disney)

These new conservation efforts further build on Disney’s push to create a happier, healthier planet for all. Since 1995, Disney has directed more than $120 million to wildlife conservation efforts that are now showing measurable impacts.

[RELATED: Walt Disney World’s newest $1M donation to help even more Central Florida nonprofits | Disney gives $50k surprise donation to Valencia College’s culinary program]

“This most recent donation brings our total given to nonprofit organizations across Florida since the start of the 50th anniversary celebration to more than $6 million,” Disney explained on its blog.

Click here to learn more about Disney’s conservation efforts.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.