Lights are on at The Wheel at ICON Park, attraction not ready to roll yet

The Wheel at ICON Park loses power, riders being rescued on New Year's Eve.

ORLANDO, Fla. – People may see The Wheel at ICON Park in Orlando lit up for the first time in weeks since it lost power on New Year’s Eve, but the attraction is not welcoming riders back on yet.

The observation wheel had to be evacuated on Dec. 31 after The Wheel lost power, forcing crews to remove 63 people from more than 20 gondolas.

While repairs continue, The Wheel has begun testing its lights again.

A spokesman for ICON Park says technicians have been inspecting thousands of components and working with Duke Energy and industry experts on upgrades to prevent another power outage.

A statement from ICON Park reads in part:

“This work is time-consuming and hindered by current supply chain issues. After our process and inspections are complete, and then state inspectors approve, The Wheel will reopen. This methodical approach is consistent with our dedication to providing enjoyable experiences for our guests.”

It’s not known when the attraction will reopen.

