WATCH: Drone video shows 62 rescued after The Wheel at ICON Park loses power

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orange County Fire Rescue released drone video on Tuesday showing crews working to rescue 62 people from The Wheel at ICON Park after the ride lost power on New Year’s Eve.

The video shows fire crews climbing up the ride and onto the gondolas to reach the people trapped inside on Saturday. More than 20 pods were occupied when the ride stopped functioning, according fire rescue.

Final Update: More than 60 people have been safely rescued from more than 20 pods. All pods are now empty and units have cleared @iconparkorlando. All rescue climbers on duty responded to the scene, with additional off duty rescue climbers also responding to assist if needed. https://t.co/1Bz7jrI1jV pic.twitter.com/PIXDD2pPLg — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) January 1, 2023

Cell phone video prior to the rescue shows sparks and smoke pouring off the side of the giant Ferris wheel.

ICON Park — the entertainment complex where the attraction is located — released a statement saying, “The Wheel lost power Saturday night and we’re working with the Orange County Fire Department to safely evacuate guests.”

The park has not said what caused the power outage or the sparks and smoke.

According to a statement from ICON Park officials, the ride will be closed for the next few days and a technical team is conducting maintenance.

Officials said Florida ride inspectors will review the attraction before reopening.

