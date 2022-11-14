ICON Park announces new gaming attraction at The Wheel

ORLANDO, Fla. – Officials at ICON Park announced that a new family gaming attraction is coming to The Wheel at ICON Park.

“The Great Florida Road Trip, A Classic Vacation and Photo Travelogue with the Flamingo Family” is planned for a January 2023 launch and “will take visitors on a nostalgic holiday through midcentury Florida – before the era of sprawling theme parks and resorts,” according to a press release from the attraction.

[TRENDING: Florida flight diverted after man accused of threatening passengers with box cutter | Father calls for answers after 18-year-old daughter found fatally shot in Sanford | Become a News 6 Insider]

ICON Park, the 20-acre, open-air, entertainment complex, will officially unveil more news about the attraction on Thursday, Nov. 17 at the IAAPA Expo 2022 in Orlando – billed as the the premier conference and trade show for the global attractions industry.

“It’s so exciting that ICON Park is going to provide this exposure to so many Florida destinations in our beautiful state. This will give Orlando visitors a taste of some of the other great experiences that our state has to offer,” said Staci Mellman, CMO, Visit Florida.

ICON Park describes the attraction at The Wheel as part game, part educational opportunity, putting the spotlight on Florida’s histrory as an entertainment and tourist destination.

“Guests will be taken on a journey that highlights the historic locations that have beckoned visitors for decades,” according to the release.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: