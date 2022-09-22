Max Action Arena coming to ICON Park ‘isn’t your average family entertainment center’

ORLANDO, Fla. – ICON Park plans to welcome a brand new attraction to its already exhilarating entertainment complex.

The Max Action Arena, which opens this fall, will feature 8,000 square feet of virtual reality, adventure rooms, axe throwing and an escape room.

“With its cutting-edge VR technology and collaborative experiences, Max Action Arena is the perfect place for friends and family to compete and explore together,” said Ray Smith, vice president of business development at Family Entertainment Group.

Zero Latency VR will be among the experiences offered. This type of virtual reality allows users be unconstrained by cables and features motion-tracking technology to accurately place players in the world of their game.

Guests are transported into virtual worlds where they have the ability to battle or explore with up to eight people. Because those experiencing this VR complex are dropped into a huge arena, they have the option to roam freely in any direction.

“This isn’t your average family entertainment center. We’ve created Max Action Arena with engaging, interactive fun at the forefront,” Smith said.

Other attractions include adventure rooms where visitors are asked to race against the clock to solve crimes with investigators, work through puzzles in medieval worlds, resist alien abductors or survive curses.

In addition to this, an escape room will transport you to Planet Obscura, where you will be tasked with repairing your engine and making it back before you are stuck in space forever.

“In The Game ICON Park has been a favorite for guests since opening day and we’re looking forward to welcoming Max Action Arena this fall,” said Chris Jaskiewicz, ICON Park president and CEO. “Our team is always looking to add innovative concepts and experiences to create an all-encompassing entertainment destination for our guests.”

