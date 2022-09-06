Sloppy Joe’s at ICON Park offering deal for first responders ahead of Patriot Day

ORLANDO, Fla. – Sloppy Joe’s at ICON Park is looking to honor first responders ahead of Patriot Day, which marks a remembrance of the lives lost in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the United States.

The restaurant will be offering first responders a free beer with the purchase of an entrée on Thursday, Sept. 8, according to a news release. The business said it will also donate 10% of sales from dining that day to the First Responder Children’s Foundation.

Sloppy Joe’s also said that it has partnered with Element Orlando Universal to adopt Orlando Fire Department Station 17 as part of the Central Florida Hotel and Lodging Association’s annual Patriot Day Remembrance.

The restaurant and the hotel will be delivering lunch and goodie bags to the fire station on Friday, Sept. 9, according to the release.

“Every day first responders put their lives on the line - they are true patriots. Patriot Day is a day to honor the memory of the first responders on Sept. 11, 2001,” said David Manuchia, owner and operator of Sloppy Joe’s Orlando, in a statement. “We want to honor those heroes as well as show our appreciation for all of our local first responders who serve our community every day.”

