Want to ride new TRON Lightcycle/Run? Here’s the only way how

ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney announced new details on Friday on its highly-anticipated roller coaster, TRON Lightcycle/Run, including how parkgoers can get on the ride.

The roller coaster will open on April 4 in Magic Kingdom’s Tomorrowland with a virtual queue and no standby line, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

Inspired by the TRON films, the new attraction will give guests the chance to ride on two-wheeled Lightcycles and enter the Grid.

Disney said TRON Lightcycle/Run will pick up after the events of the 2010 film “TRON: Legacy,” where Kevin Flynn’s son, Sam Flynn, has opened a second gateway into the digital realm. Riders, who will represent Team Blue, will race against the Grid’s menacing Programs, Team Orange.

Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro shared a first look at himself taking a ride on TRON Lightcycle Run, opening in Spring 2023

While there will only be a virtual queue, there will be a Lightning Lane entry availability for the attraction.

“On the day of their visit, Team Blue recruits with a valid admission and a park reservation for Magic Kingdom Park on the same date may visit the Disney Genie Service Tip Board in the app to choose an arrival window and make their purchase before joining the high-speed race against Team Orange. Guests may check the app on the day of their visit for pricing and availability,” the blog post reads.

There will also be a double-sided, digitized locker system — similar to the lockers used on the Velocicoaster attraction in Islands of Adventure —where riders can use their MagicBands to lock and reopen their lockers.

New locker system for TRON Lightcycle/Run (Disney)

When guests step onboard, they will board a train of two-wheeled Lightcycles for a thrilling race through the digital frontier in Tomorrowland.

“The story of TRON Lightcycle/Run picks up after ‘TRON: Legacy’ where Kevin’s son, Sam Flynn, has opened a second gateway into a digital realm called the Grid. The first of these portals he created is found at Shanghai Disneyland with the original TRON Lightcycle Power Run,” Disney explained on its blog. “When you enter the queue at Magic Kingdom, you’ll feel as if you’re digitized and transported to the Grid for a special Lightcycle race. It’s your Team Blue against the Grid’s menacing Programs, Team Orange. Your goal is to be the first to race through eight Energy Gates and secure victory.”

