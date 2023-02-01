80º

Theme Parks

RunDisney: ‘Encanto’ to be featured in 2023 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend

Race weekend happening this Fall

Landon McReynolds, Producer

Tags: Walt Disney World, Disney World, EPCOT
Celebrating the Wonder of ‘Encanto’ with the 2023 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Theme (runDisney)

BAY LAKE, Fla. – The Academy Award winning Walt Disney Animation Studios film, “Encanto,” will be a race theme in the upcoming 2023 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend, runDisney announced.

The race weekend, which is happening this fall, will allow thousands of runners to lace up their shoes and race around Walt Disney World’s theme parks.

On Wednesday, runDisney announced that 2023 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon will showcase the characters from the film “Encanto.”

Celebrating the Wonder of ‘Encanto’ with the 2023 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Theme (runDisney)

“Participants are invited to pull up a chair at the family table and join the family Madrigal on a journey to discover what else they can do when they push through the surface pressure! What better way to celebrate an accomplishment, like crossing that coveted finish line, than with good food and good company,” leaders said on the runDisney blog.

Leaders said other themes and dates for the race weekend will be announced in the future.

The Walt Disney Company is currently celebrating 100 years of Disney stories and storytellers.

The next big runDisney race happening at Walt Disney World is the 2023 Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend. That race is scheduled to take place Feb. 23 - 26.

