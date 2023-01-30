Mardi Gras returns to Leesburg for life of the party

LEESBURG, Fla. – If you’re looking to celebrate Mardi Gras within the Central Florida area, you might find the life of the party in Leesburg.

Mardi Gras Party in the Streets returns to downtown Leesburg for another holiday of carnival-related fun on Sunday, Feb. 12. Watch the streets of downtown come to life from 1 to 11 p.m.

The celebration will feature numerous parades, street performers, live music and entertainment and even a dino dig.

Those on Main Street will also get to experience fire-eaters, stilt walkers and jugglers while listening to New Orleans-styled jazz and blues music.

The event will consist of three parades: one for pets, one for children and an official Mardi Gras parade. The kids and pet parades will begin at 11 a.m., with the main Mardi Gras parade beginning at 7 p.m.

The all-day festivity is free admission for every attendant.

Click here for more information regarding the Mardi Gras festival.

