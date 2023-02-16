Strawberries galore: Melbourne festival brings frisbee dog show, pie-eating contest, more

MELBOURNE, Fla. – The Strawberry Fest is coming back this weekend for its 5th annual appearance to give guests a weekend to remember.

From yummy home-grown strawberries to pony rides, this festival has something for everyone in your family. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at Wickham Park.

Here are some of the activities you can expect this weekend:

Frisbee dog show

Classic cars

Axe throwing tournament

Petting farm

Pie-eating contest

And of course, it is a Strawberry Fest! You can enjoy chocolate-covered strawberries, strawberry fudge, strawberry lemonade and more.

Admission is $6 and kids under 2 get in free.

A portion of the proceeds go towards the Children’s Hunger Project so not only would it be an entertaining way to get out the house, but you would also be helping out children in the community.

Click here to learn more.

