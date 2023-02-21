‘Come get it:’ Man accused of attacking Melbourne police officer after 3-car rollover crash

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A man was was arrested after being accused of striking three other cars in a rollover crash in Melbourne before trying to flee the scene and attacking a police officer, according an arrest affidavit.

Melbourne police said that around 4:21 p.m. on Friday, 43-year-old James Archer was driving his pickup truck west along East Strawbridge Avenue near South Harbor City Boulevard.

Police said Archer ran a red light, leading to his truck to strike another car traveling south along the boulevard. In the arrest report, investigators stated that Archer’s truck then began to roll over, striking two more vehicles in the process.

A witness told police that Archer then came to the witness’ truck, bleeding from injuries Archer suffered due to the crash, police said. According to police, the witness said that Archer was saying he couldn’t be there and acted as if he was trying to hide beside the truck.

Other witnesses also told police that Archer fled the scene on foot, came back for a hat and then fled again, the report shows. Police said the witnesses told them that Archer had been trying to punch other people in the area.

Police said an officer then found Archer and began to chase him, though Archer jumped a wooden fence and continuously yelled, “I’m sober, I’m sober.”

Eventually, the officer caught up and tried to arrest Archer, and Archer clenched both of his fists, raised them in the air and stated, “Come get it,” the arrest report shows. According to police, the officer was ultimately able to detain Archer before he had a chance to strike the officer.

Even with restraints, Archer continued to resist police, and upon officers taking Archer to the hospital for treatment, staff were forced to sedate him due to his behavior, police said.

Police noted that Archer told hospital staff that “I need something stronger. I shoot up cocaine,” and a “significant” amount of time passed before staff were able to calm him down with the medication.

Archer faces charges of DUI, leaving the scene of a crash, resisting officers, assault and battery on law enforcement, failure to obey police and reckless driving. He is held on no bond.

