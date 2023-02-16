Man arrested after fleeing, ramming into West Melbourne police car, officers say

WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. – A man was arrested after recklessly fleeing a West Melbourne officer and ramming into his police vehicle, according to a probable cause affidavit.

An officer said he saw a pickup truck driver early Wednesday traveling recklessly south on Hollywood Boulevard from U.S. 192. The vehicle then drove over a raised median and fishtailed, or slid, on the road at a high rate of speed before doing donuts at the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Fell Road, police said.

Video shows the officer then attempt to pull over the driver, 25-year-old Jarrett Hefler, near a driveway. In response, the suspect backs up, strikes the patrol vehicle and flees south, turning off his headlights during the pursuit, dashcam footage shows.

According to police, Hefler then lost control of the truck and crashed into another vehicle traveling north on Hollywood Boulevard. No injuries were reported, officers said.

[TRENDING: Crews battle massive fire at Osceola County nursery | Lizard watch: Scientists urge Floridians to report brown basilisk sightings | Become a News 6 Insider]

Hefler faces charges for reckless driving, aggravated fleeing with property damage, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.

He is currently booked in Brevard County jail. He is being held without bond on all charges except leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, for which he has a $500 bond.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: