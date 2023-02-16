67º

Melbourne Marine accused of sexually battering teen

Erick Zayas Navarro, 31, faces seven counts of sexual battery

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Tags: Melbourne, Brevard County, Crime
31-year-old Erick Zayas Navarro (Brevard County Sheriff's Office)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A U.S. Marine was arrested Tuesday after sexually battering a teen, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

An arrest affidavit shows that 31-year-old Erick Zayas Navarro, a Marine from Melbourne, was booked on Tuesday after the offense was reported on Feb. 10.

While few details have been released about what happened, the affidavit says that the victim was between 16 and 17 years old.

Zayas Navarro faces charges for using a two-way communication device in the facilitation of a felony, using a computer to lure a child and seven counts of sexual battery.

He was released Wednesday on a $112,000 bond.

About the Author:

Anthony, a graduate of the University of Florida, joined ClickOrlando.com in April 2022.

