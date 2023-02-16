Melbourne Marine accused of sexually battering teen

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A U.S. Marine was arrested Tuesday after sexually battering a teen, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

An arrest affidavit shows that 31-year-old Erick Zayas Navarro, a Marine from Melbourne, was booked on Tuesday after the offense was reported on Feb. 10.

While few details have been released about what happened, the affidavit says that the victim was between 16 and 17 years old.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Zayas Navarro faces charges for using a two-way communication device in the facilitation of a felony, using a computer to lure a child and seven counts of sexual battery.

He was released Wednesday on a $112,000 bond.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: