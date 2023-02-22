80º

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-75 shut down in Marion County after tractor-trailer hits overpass, FHP says

Tractor-trailer hit overpass near mile marker 347

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tractor-trailer hits overpass on I-75 north in Marion County (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The northbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Marion County are closed Wednesday morning after a tractor-trailer hit an overpass, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The overpass is near mile marker 347. The crash happened around 9:20 a.m.

Traffic cameras show a tractor-trailer carrying an oversize load underneath the overpass.

Drivers are being diverted at exit 341, County Road 484, according to troopers.

FHP said the overpass is closed as well.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

Tractor-trailer hits overpass on I-75 in Marion County (Florida Highway Patrol)

