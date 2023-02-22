TRAFFIC ALERT: I-75 shut down in Marion County after tractor-trailer hits overpass, FHP says

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The northbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Marion County are closed Wednesday morning after a tractor-trailer hit an overpass, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
The overpass is near mile marker 347. The crash happened around 9:20 a.m.
Traffic cameras show a tractor-trailer carrying an oversize load underneath the overpass.
Drivers are being diverted at exit 341, County Road 484, according to troopers.
FHP said the overpass is closed as well.
This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.
